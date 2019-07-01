Nathan James

Theo Wood Ladder Bookshelf

$129.99 $119.99

Buy Now Review It

Nathan James is the furniture company built for this generation. You don't need to spend a fortune to get quality design-first furniture and when we say "easy assembly," we mean it. Our guarantee is our word. Your purchase is backed by a 100% money-back guarantee. If you have any quality issues just contact us and we will send you a replacement immediately, no questions asked. Our elegant 5-tier bookcase has a minimalist style that can fit your home office or living room. - The open-shelving structure will add visual space for your small apartment. - It features easy-to-assemble design you can mount to any wall. - Materials: -White powder-coated metal frame -MDF with natural light brown oak paper laminated shelves Assembly Must-Haves: -Scissors -Phillips-head screwdriver Weight Limit: -50 lbs. per shelf