Then I Met You

Living Cleansing Balm

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

LIVING CLEANSING BALM: Sorbet soft cleansing balm and makeup remover rapidly dissolves all traces of long-wear formulas and water-resistant sunscreens while gently removing excess oils and impurities. MELT + NOURISH: Nourishes the skin with antioxidants, essential fatty acids and vitamin E. HOW TO USE: Use spatula to scoop a dime sized amount onto dry skin and gently massage in circular motions. Add a splash of warm water to emulsify and remove oil-based impurities. Rinse thoroughly. FORMULATED WITHOUT: Polyethylene, mineral oil, alcohol, silicone, parabens, artificial coloring and synthetic fragrance. AWARD WINNING: Allure Best of Beauty Award, Byrdie Skincare Award, Soko Glam Best of K-Beauty Award and more...