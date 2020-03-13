jbrand

Thelma High-rise Super Wide Leg

$248.00

Buy Now Review It

At jbrand

One of our newest shapes, Thelma is an extreme wide leg with a looser-fitting top block than the typical J BRAND fit. The result is a silhouette that embodies the freedom of the ‘70s aesthetic while still remaining elevated. Thelma makes a major statement. In our treasured Real-Life "Rigid" Comfort Stretch denim, which has ample stretch and softness so you can move freely. The denim is washed to a chic ecru hue borrowed from the spring runways.