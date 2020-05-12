Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Zara
Printed Pants
$29.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
High-waisted pants with elastic waistband.
Need a few alternatives?
Zara
Belted Jumpsuit
£69.98
£39.99
from
Zara
BUY
Gap
Linen Wide-leg Pant
£49.95
£29.97
from
Gap
BUY
JW Anderson
Pleated Wool Wide-leg Pants
$720.00
$432.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Vivetta
Corca Culottes
$401.81
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Zara
Zara
Satin Dress
$49.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Flowy Top
$19.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Flowy Top
$19.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Ruffled Knit Top
$35.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Pants
Staud
Pine Pants
£158.11
from
Shopbop
BUY
Mango
Printed Straight Trousers
£35.99
from
Mango
BUY
State Cashmere
100% Pure Cashmere Knitted Pants
£89.90
from
Amazon
BUY
COS
Lyocell-linen Elasticated Pants
£59.00
from
COS
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted