Search
Products fromShopClothingTops
t.la

Theia Ruffled Top

$38.00
At Anthropologie
Featuring a subtly ruffled mock neck, this versatile top lends to endless outfitting - pair it with your favorite denim, skirts, wide-legs, shorts, and more for wear-everywhere style.
Featured in 1 story
18 New Arrivals From Anthropologie’s Plus Range
by Emily Ruane