Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
JOURNEE Collection
Theia Flat
$75.00
Buy Now
Review It
At DSW
Need a few alternatives?
AMINA MUADDI
Ane Crystal-embellished Satin Ballet Flats
BUY
$1668.16
Net-A-Porter
Le Monde Beryl
Ballet Flats
BUY
$640.00
Matches Fashion
AERE
Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats
BUY
$140.00
The Iconic
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flat
BUY
$223.50
$298.00
Reformation
More from JOURNEE Collection
JOURNEE Collection
Nysha Rhinestone Flats
BUY
$62.99
$89.99
Kohl's
JOURNEE Collection
Nysha Rhinestone Embellished Flat
BUY
$61.97
$89.99
Nordstrom Rack
JOURNEE Collection
Winny Tall Boot - Wide Calf
BUY
$84.97
$119.99
Nordstrom Rack
JOURNEE Collection
Comfort Foam™ Vellia Boot - Wide Calf
BUY
$69.99
Zappos
More from Flats
Sarah Flint
Natalie Sling
BUY
$198.00
$495.00
Sarah Flint
Nomasei
Sonics Derby
BUY
$460.00
Nomasei
JOURNEE Collection
Theia Flat
BUY
$75.00
DSW
Madewell
The Ezra Slipper In Velvet
BUY
$30.00
$49.50
Madewell
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted