Cult Gaia

Theia Cutout Printed Satin Midi Dress

$698.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes Cult Gaia's satin 'Theia' midi dress is patterned with a botanical motif featuring beautiful colors and intricate details. Designed with an open back, it has signature cutouts and a floaty skirt that sways as you walk. Style yours with the brand's sculptural accessories.