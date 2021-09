UO

Thea Cardigan

$69.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 64233190; Color Code: 066 Essential cardigan sweater in a fuzzy textured knit. Oversized slouchy fit with a v-neck and button front. Ribbed along the trim with dolman sleeves. UO exclusive. Content + Care - 62% Acrylic, 37% nylon, 1% spandex - Hand wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model in Green is 5’8” and wearing size Small