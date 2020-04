Juvia's Place

The Zulu Eyeshadow Palette

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Only at ULTA!The Juvia's Place Zulu Eyeshadow Palette exemplifies rich highly pigmented colors. It consists of 6 beautiful matte shades and three exotic shimmering metallic shades. A limitless expression of your artistic and fun side, fused with day to night time looks.Shades: