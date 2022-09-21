Madewell

The Zip-up Lugsole Rain Boot

$88.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Cool and comfy rain boots? Believe it—this zip-up pair has rugged lug soles and our MWL Cloudlift insoles for a supercushy fit that feels like walking on a...well, you know. And of course, we storm-tested them ourselves to make sure they will keep your feet dry. 4 1/2" shaft height (based on size 7). 7/8" heel. Rubber upper. Man-made sole. Import. Madewell.com only. MA441