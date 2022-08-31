Madewell

The Zip-top Transport Crossbody

What goes into our small (but surprisingly roomy) take on a zippered Transport Tote? All kinds of good stuff—a pouch, a Post wallet, your phone, the works. Made of durable leather that ages as well as you do, this bag has detachable shoulder strap and top handles (we do love options). Made of semi vegetable-tanned leather with a softly worn waxed finish that deepens into a distinctive patina. Please note: As it is made of a natural material, each bag varies slightly in texture and color. Do Well: Leather sourced from a tannery that achieved a Gold Rating from the Leather Working Group (LWG), an organization that works to promote sustainable environmental practices in the leather industry. Zip closure. Interior pocket. 3 1/2" handle drop. 20 7/8" (at shortest) to 22 7/8" (at longest) crossbody drop. 9 7/8"H x 10 1/4"W x 3 1/4"D. Import. Madewell.com only. J1951