The Zip-top Medium Transport Tote

What goes into this zippered version of our best-selling Medium Transport Tote? Here it is by the numbers: 2 pieces of fine leather are used for the body. 2 ways to carry: with the top handles or the detachable shoulder strap. 1 exterior pocket for those things you gotta grab fast. 1 interior side zip pocket to keep your keys, phone and wallet at the ready. 24: the number of hours in a day that this bag looks cool. How often you'll reach for it? 500 gazillion times. Styling tip: customize it with one of our new bag straps (!). Made of semi vegetable-tanned leather with a softly worn waxed finish that deepens into a distinctive patina. Do Well: leather sourced from a tannery that achieved a Gold Rating from the Leather Working Group (LWG), an organization that works to promote sustainable environmental practices in the leather industry. Zip closure. Exterior pocket, interior pocket. 8 1/4" handle drop. 14" (at shortest) to 19" (at longest) shoulder drop. 12 1/4"H x 11"W x 5 1/2"D. Import. AE189