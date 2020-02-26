Ansea

The Yulex Jane

At Ansea

The Yulex Jane is a fun, mid-temp top for all warm weather outings. Stand out in this colorful zip-front wet suit. Easy on the eyes and the planet. Sponge - 85% Yulex Natural Rubber 15% synthetic rubber Lining - 88% poly 12% elastane Forest Stewardship Council certified natural rubber Sustainably grown and harvested, non-sensitizing Rinse with clean water/mild biodegradable soap. Dry in shade on hanger Free Shipping and Returns We believe the best way to find the things you love is in the comfort of your home - no stark fluorescent lights or fitting-room mirrors. Take your time, find your new favorites. If you don't love them, leave them.