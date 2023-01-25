Pilcro

The Yaya Mid-rise Crop Flare Corduroy Jeans

$148.00 $99.95

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4122382010311; Color Code: 023 73% cotton, 25% modal, 2% elastane Corduroy fabrication Five-pocket styling Zip front Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard: 10" rise 27" inseam 8.5" leg opening Petite: 9.75" rise 25" inseam 8.5" leg opening Plus: 10.5" rise 26" inseam 10.5" leg opening Tall: 10.25" rise 30" inseam 8.5" leg opening Pilcro Our exclusive Pilcro label offers effortless style and endless possibilities for everyday outfitting. From top to bottom, each piece is both versatile and comfy - just how all your favorites should be! Delivering iconic silhouettes crafted from premium denim - along with boho blouses, breezy buttondowns, and beyond - this only-at-Anthro collection is designed to fit, flatter, and feel amazing.