The Xavi Linen Bandeau Top In Black

Cut from black, Belgian linen and designed with a wrapping bandeau silhouette, the Xavi Linen Bandeau Top in black makes a great partner on a warm-weather getaway. This cute top is cut from 100% sustainably-grown linen and features an adjustable tie front closure as well as adjustable spaghetti halters.