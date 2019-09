Joe's Jeans

The Wyatt Cut Hem Jeans

C$235.35 C$176.51

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Fabric: Low-stretch denim Raw hem High-waisted Cropped flare silhouette Button at waist and zip fly 5-pocket styling Shell: 99% cotton/1% spandex Wash cold or dry clean Imported, Mexico Style #JOESJ40859