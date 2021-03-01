Everlane

The Wool Mackinaw Jacket

£165.00 £115.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Description The outerwear you’ll find excuses to wear out. Featuring a fuzzy texture, the premium-weight Wool Mackinaw Jacket is complete with a classic point collar, front patch pockets, on-seam side pockets, a center-front zip, and a boxy shape for easy layering. The best part? It’s comprised of 100% recycled materials, which give unwanted textiles a second life.* *Only the zippers and trim aren’t. Those can’t currently be sourced in recycled materials, but we’re working on it.