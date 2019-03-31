Redhook Publisher

The Wolf In The Whale By Jordanna Max Brodsky

$9.99

The trend of mythology re-imaginings is continuing, and we're delighted. In the Olympus Bound stories, Jordanna Max Brodsky imagined Greek gods living in Manhattan. Now, she turns her focus to the Norse and Inuit gods in the cold Arctic in the year 1000 AD. Omat, who lives on the edge of civilization, is set to be a shaman like her grandfather. Then, famine descends. Determined to save her family, Omat journeys for a solution — and ends up meeting a Viking, who offers up his own set of gods as a solution.