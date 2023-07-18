Itadaki

The Witch Long Sleeve Dress

$208.00

Buy Now Review It

At Itadaki

Sheer black maxi dress featuring a curved neck line, jaggered edged hem and legs slits on both sides for extra mobility. The perfect edition to any outfit, dress the luna up or down to elevate your fit in any season. Exposed brand tag is attached at the bottom of the slit on the back panel. Dress can be worn backwards for a slightly higher neckline. Made from locally sourced stretch mesh fabric. This dress is the LONG sleeves style. Mia is 167cm tall and wears an 8. Designed and MADE in Sydney/ Eora MADE TO ORDER Please allow up to 10 business days before your item is posted.