Selkie

The Winter Red Silk Gauze French Puff Dress

£291.00

Buy Now Review It

At Selkie

*Selkie Store Exclusive* This classic red french Puff in silk Gauze organza is quite the statement for any party. A modern Marilyn Monroe for all your events, pair with red lipstick and your choice of fun winter accessories. Sheer gauze silk is delicately woven for a beautiful vintage effect. Lined in the bust and skirt, sheer sleeves Red silk/cotton lining Ruffle hem Invisible back zip closure Biodegradable Fit: Fitted at the bust only. Please base your size off of your bust and under bust measurement. If you are in between sizes, for a corseted fit, size down.