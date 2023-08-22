MOTHER

The Wingman Tee

ABOUT THE BRAND Famous for its irreverent attitude, MOTHER was founded in 2010 by denim-industry veterans Lela Becker and Tim Kaeding. Everything designed under the label evokes the feeling of growing up in California in the ’70s—carefree and just a little rebellious. The name represents the brand’s juxtaposition of hard and soft, as the word “MOTHER” can be both nurturing and a cuss. Above all else, MOTHER is determined not to take itself too seriously and encourages its wearers to do the same. FEATURES Crewneck Pullover style Wide short sleeves, drop shoulders Colorblocked design Graphic logo print at front Cropped hem Made in USA Web ID: 4723258