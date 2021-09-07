Kim Krans

The Wild Unknown Tarot Deck

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

From the beloved artist-seeker behind The Wild Unknown comes the long-awaited box set of her hit tarot deck and guidebook - together for the first time in a beautifully designed keepsake package. Kim Krans is not only a vanguard of the new tarot movement, but the person who is redefining it for the twenty-first century. For a legion of contemporary seekers, The Wild Unknown is more than a tarot deck; it's become a resonant guide for people all over the world, inspiring them to share countless images of their readings, tattoos, and art prints from the deck.