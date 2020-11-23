Away

The Weekender Bag

$195.00

Buy Now Review It

At Away

This versatile nylon duffle is the ultimate travel bag, ideal for up to a week on the road. It’s thoughtfully designed to keep you organized, with a shoe compartment, a 15" laptop sleeve, and many zippered pockets inside and out. Made with a trolley sleeve that perfectly secures to both of our checked bags (The Medium or The Large suitcase), The Weekender also fits in the overhead bin of most major airlines.