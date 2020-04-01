Away

The Weekender

$245.00

Buy Now Review It

At Away

This versatile duffle fits in the overhead bin and is designed to travel with you—whether you’re going away for a weekend, or spending a week on the road. With features like an exterior shoe compartment and a padded laptop pocket, this bag will keep you effortlessly organized. It even has a thoughtful sleeve on the back that can secure to any Away checked suitcase. The Weekender is available in nylon, canvas, and limited collections of special edition fabrics. Interested in a smaller companion to your Carry-On? Get The Everywhere Bag.