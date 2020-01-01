Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Travel
Away
The Weekender
C$345.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Away
Our modern take on a travel classic is designed to go anywhere. With a capacity similar to The Carry-On, it travels just as well in the trunk of your car as it does in the overhead bin.
Need a few alternatives?
Bric's
X-bag 28-inch Rolling Duffle Bag
$245.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Calpak
Medora Carry-on Glittered Hardshell Suitcase
$170.00
$101.15
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Away
The Expandable Carry-on
$275.00
from
Away
BUY
Away
The Large Suitcase
£295.00
from
Away
BUY
More from Away
Away
The Medium
£325.00
from
Away
BUY
Away
The Longitude Tote
$245.00
from
Away
BUY
Away
Mini Luxe Gift Set
$95.00
from
Away
BUY
Away
The Expandable Carry-on
$275.00
from
Away
BUY
More from Travel
catalina
The Catalina Deluxe
$143.00
$100.10
from
Lo & Sons
BUY
Patagonia
Ultralight Black Hole 20l Backpack
$79.00
from
Backcountry
BUY
Think Royln
Wingman Bag
$178.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
LeSportsac
Dakota Medium Deluxe Overnight Bag
$125.00
$59.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted