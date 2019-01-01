Away

The Weekender Our modern take on a travel classic is designed to go anywhere. With a capacity similar to The Carry-On, it travels just as well in the trunk of your car as it does in the overhead bin. Canvas Black canvas Olive canvas Natural canvas Color: Natural canvas Features and details - Detachable padded shoulder strap - Top handles joined by a button clasp closure - Durable leather base and accents - Zippered interior and exterior pocketing - Hidden padded 15” laptop pocket - Fully lined exterior shoe compartment - Fits the airline requirements for carry-on luggage - Secures to any Away suitcase for a smooth ride (designed to work best with our checked suitcases) Shown with The MediumMaterials Two-toned cotton canvas with leather accents Size 21.7" x 8.7" x 12.6" Capacity 38.7 L Weight 4.85lbs with shoulder strap | 4.4lbs without Top handle drop 9.8" Shoulder strap length 59" when fully extended Our return policy Everything we make was designed to be traveled with. Take this piece on the road to see if it fits the way you travel—you can return it anytime within the first 100 days of purchase, no questions asked. For shipping info, see our FAQ. Personalize it Add to Cart $245