Béis

The Weekender

$98.00

At Béis

We designed this bag to take the hassle out of packing for the weekend or whichever days you’re away. Seriously, this tote’s easy-access opening makes getting everything in and out a breeze (no flashlight required). Plus, the bottom compartment is designed to keep your shoes, toiletries and travel essentials separate—you can even stash a hair dryer in there. Bonus points: there’s a zipper-pocket on the back that becomes a trolley sleeve so it fits over your luggage handle. Hello, carry-on.