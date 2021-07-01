Everlane

The Weekend Tee Dress

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Description TThe go-to dress you’ll want to wear all weekend. Made of lightweight cotton with a soft, lived-in feel, the Weekend Tee Dress is like your favorite vintage tee—in dress form. Complete with a classic crew neckline, set-in sleeves, a front chest pocket, and a relaxed fit throughout, it’s an easy pick for warm-weather days. Trust us—your weekend won’t know what hit it.