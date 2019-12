Everlane

The Wedge

$165.00 $116.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Our modern take on the comfortable classic. Made from buttery-soft Italian leather, this easy slide sandal has a sleek open-toe silhouette, walkable 2” platform, and cushioned insole for extra comfort. Plus, a uniquely curved topline adds a modern, flattering touch. Shorts, skirts, denim—take every outfit to new heights.