Everlane

The Way-high Skinny Jean

$78.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Description Proof that truly comfortable denim exists. The Way-High Skinny Jean features our highest rise yet, a sleek front panel (no bulky pockets here), and a stretchy, legging-like feel with a gutsy denim look. Plus, it’s made of a super-soft blend of organic cotton and ECOVERO™, so it’s breathable and doesn’t stretch out after wear. In other words, it feels just as good as it looks.