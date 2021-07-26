Everlane

The Way-high Jean Short

$50.00

At Everlane

Our signature waist-defining jean—cut off for summer. The Way-High Jean Short is designed to accentuate your true waist, give you legs for days, and hold you in—in the best way possible. Complete with our highest rise yet, a flattering 2" inseam, and a figure-hugging fit, it’s bound to make your other cutoffs jealous. Even better? It’s made of our cleanest denim fabric yet.* *This short is made of organic cotton and Roica® V550 yarn—i.e., the first stretch yarn worldwide that isn’t made with harmful chemicals. This innovative fabric, along with the use of microplastic-free dyes and recycled trim, has allowed us to be one of the first companies to make denim that doesn’t dirty the planet. Learn more here.