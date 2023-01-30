Everlane

The Way-high® Jean

$98.00 $29.00

At Everlane

Say goodbye to your belly button. Featuring our highest rise yet, the Way-High® Jean accentuates your true waist, gives you legs for days, and holds you in—in the best way possible. Plus, it's made of premium organic cotton with a touch of stretch, so sitting down isn’t a deal-breaker. To create our garment dyed colored denim, we partnered with Archroma, leaders in the dye technology industry. Their innovative approach develops dyes that are less harmful for the planet. Because of the water used in garment dyeing, it was important for us to find a partner that developed safe dye techniques that both used less water and created less toxic waste water. Materials 98% Organic Cotton, 2% Elastane