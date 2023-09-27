Everlane

The Way-high® Drape Pant

$138.00 $90.00

At Everlane

Our signature way-high cut—now in a drapey fabric. The Way-High® Drape Pant features an extra-high rise, two handy side pockets, a flattering pleat design, and a wide-leg cut. Plus, it gets its drape from our breathable, lightweight fabric that’s soft to the touch. Model Model is 5′10″, wearing a size 2 x 32" Inseam Fit High-rise, wide-leg. Relaxed through hip and thigh. Rise: 13 3/4", Leg opening: 22 1/2" (size 6) If 5'6" or shorter, we recommend taking a short inseam (30") for a floor-length slouchy look. If 5'7" or taller, we recommend taking a regular inseam (32") for a floor-length slouchy look. Short Inseam: 30" Regular Inseam: 32" Questions about fit? Contact Us