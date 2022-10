Everlane

The Way-high® Drape Pant

$118.00 $94.40

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Our signature way-high cut—now in a drapey fabric. The Way-High® Drape Pant features an extra-high rise, two handy side pockets, a flattering pleat design, and a wide-leg cut. Plus, it gets its drape from our breathable, lightweight fabric that’s soft to the touch. Model Model is 5′10″, wearing a size 4 x 32" Inseam Materials 60% TENCEL™ Lyocell, 40% Cotton