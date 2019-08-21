Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Lo & Sons
The Waverly 2
$169.00
$135.20
Buy Now
Review It
At Lo & Sons
A versatile travel bag that can be worn four ways. Wear it as a crossbody, a wristlet, a shoulder bag, and even a belt bag (aka fanny pack).
Featured in 2 stories
The 29 Most Wanted Goods This Month
by
Elizabeth Buxton
What I'm Packing For My Month-Long Trip To Europe
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Sensi Studio
Leather Handle Mini Straw Basket Bag
$198.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Balenciaga
Neo Classic Mini Chain
$1636.00
from
Balenciaga
BUY
DETAILS
Balenciaga
Arena Giant 12 Mini City
$1395.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
DETAILS
Reed Krakoff
Micro Anarchy Black Milled Leather And Suede Shoulder Bag
$790.00
from
Reed Krakoff
BUY
More from Lo & Sons
DETAILS
Lo & Sons
Seville Tote
$398.00
$199.00
from
Lo & Sons
BUY
DETAILS
Lo & Sons
The Catalina Deluxe Tote
$138.00
from
Lo & Sons
BUY
DETAILS
Lo & Sons
Nylon Laptop Bag
$260.00
$182.00
from
Lo & Sons
BUY
DETAILS
Lo & Sons
Catalina Deluxe Tote
$128.00
$89.60
from
Lo & Sons
BUY
More from Cross-Body
DETAILS
Kate Spade New York
Universal Nylon Slim Commuter Bag
$168.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Treasure & Bond
Mini Campbell Leather Crossbody Bag
$169.00
$84.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Biore
Blue Agave + Baking Soda Cleanser
C$8.39
from
Target
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted