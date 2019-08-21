Search
Products fromShopHandbagsCross-Body
Lo & Sons

The Waverly 2

$169.00$135.20
At Lo & Sons
A versatile travel bag that can be worn four ways. Wear it as a crossbody, a wristlet, a shoulder bag, and even a belt bag (aka fanny pack).
Featured in 2 stories
The 29 Most Wanted Goods This Month
by Elizabeth Buxton
What I'm Packing For My Month-Long Trip To Europe
by Elizabeth Buxton