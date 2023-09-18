Everlane

The Washable Silk Relaxed Shirt

$150.00 $120.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Luxurious, versatile silk—that you can throw in the wash. The Washable Silk Relaxed Shirt is less sheer and more durable than our other silk, which means you can wash it right alongside your other clothes. (To maintain the silky hand feel, tumble dry on low.) Easy to wear and easy to clean, this relaxed silhouette features a traditional point collar, a round hem, and two utility pockets. It’s about as effortless as silk can get. Model Model is 5′7″, wearing a size 2 Fit Relaxed fit Customers say this style runs large. Take a size down for a more fitted look. Questions about fit? Contact Us