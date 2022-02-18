Everlane

The Washable Silk Henley Tank

Luxurious, versatile silk—that you can throw in the wash. Easy to wear and easy to clean, the Washable Silk Henley Tank features a flattering scoop neckline, a half button-up placket, and an A-line shape. Plus, it’s less sheer and more durable than traditional silk, which means you can wash it right alongside your other clothes and say goodbye to sweat stains. (Just be sure to tumble dry it on low to maintain the silky hand feel.)