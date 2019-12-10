PureWine

The Wand™ Wine Filter 10-pack

$19.95

Buy Now Review It

At The Grommet

Details This one-use wine filter lets you enjoy wine without some of the unpleasant side effects. It removes histamines and sulfites, which are found in most wines and can cause reactions like congestion, red cheeks, and a headache. Swirl The Wand™ Wine Filter in your glass of wine, wait a few minutes, and you're good to start sipping. It won't affect your wine’s flavor and it's portable, easy to use, and disposable. Made in the USA: Philadelphia, PA Materials: Polypropylene 80%, cellulose fabric 2%, nanopore beads 18% Directions: Place The Wand™ in one 6-8 ounce glass of wine and swirl. Allow wand to soak in glass for 3-8 minutes. Remove wand and discard Each wand purifies one glass of wine Nanopore resin inside each wand absorbs allergen inducing histamines and sulfites from wine The only wine filter to remove both histamines and sulfites Can help alleviate wine headaches, congestion, facial flushing, and hangover-like effects Portable, individually packaged design Will not affect taste or alcohol content in wine Works almost instantly Food-safe and BPA-free Please note: Disposable, one time use filters work best with 6-8 ounce glasses of wine. Filters are not recommended for repeated use as they will have lost filtering efficacy with additional uses Dimensions: 10 Pack: 6.25" x 2.75" x 6.25"; 30 Pack: 6.75" x 7" x 6.75" Weight: 10 Pack: 0.06 lb; 30 Pack: 0.6 lb