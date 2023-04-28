COS ATELIER

This piece is part of the COS ATELIER collection, a limited capsule founded on the principles of luxury and exceptional design. CUT This softly tailored blazer evokes a sense of nonchalance that underscores the ATELIER capsule. Drawing from '90s minimalism, it's shaped with unstructured shoulders, a two-button close and a nipped-in waist to highlight the silhouette. Style it with the silk pants from the collection for an understated take on classic suiting. CLOTH We selected a natural linen yarn that lends itself well to warmer climes and blended it with just the right amount of viscose to give the fabric an effortless drape. The deep-black hue makes it a refined choice for special events. CRAFT Our specialist team retained some of the hallmarks of traditional tailoring, such as the wide notch lapels and single-breasted close, but opted to design this piece with buttonless cuffs to keep the silhouette clean. Inside you'll find that it's bordered with tonal grosgrain tape for longevity. 62% Linen, 36% Viscose, 2% Elastane / Machine wash Back length of size 6 is 26.18" / Model wears a size 6