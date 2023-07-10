Gucci

The Voice Of The Snake Eau De Parfum 100ml

$545.00

Buy Now Review It

At David Jones

Product Details Gucci fragrances opens a new story of magic and imagination in Luxury Collection: The Alchemist’s Garden. Inspired by the science of alchemy, the path of transformation from lead into gold with the art of fragrance making to create seven eaux de parfum, four oils, three acque profumate and a candle. Alberto Morillas vision on a collection using pure natural plants and flowers layered with modern molecules. Blended through rediscovery, a hero ingredient is magnified for each scent: Oud, Amber, Violet, Iris, Mimosa, Rose and Woods. Every fragrance and every formula is created as an unicum, telling the story of a place, a moment, a season, and a smell of memory. The Voice of the Snake Eau de Parfum Named for a snake’s movement through a forest, the scent is mixed around the note of precious and mysterious oud. Symbolic of eternity, oud is highly prized for its singular, aphrodisiac and sensual aroma. Laying in the dried Patchouli leaves on the ground, the snake hides. Leather-like scales slowly draw traces on the snake’s path, tinted with Saffron shades. The snake glides through Oud wood rays. Intensive and deep, the scent is as hypnotizing as the sound of the snake’s voice. Style Number: 22893492