Kaia Naturals

The Vitamin Cleanse Facial Cleansing Cloths

$16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Credo

The Vitamin Cleanse Facial Cleansing Cloths This Product Is: a cashmere-soft 100% bamboo fiber wipe that is as convenient as cleanser Good for: All skin types, especially sensitive skin Why We Love It:Kaia NaturalsThe Vitamin Cleanse Facial Cleansing Cloths are 100% bamboo fiber wipes that can be used to remove dirt and makeup from the face and skin. These natural cleansing wipesare Biodegradable!After use, plant or compost the cloth, and watch it biodegrade within 90 days.