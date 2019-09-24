type: A

The Visionary

Scent from heaven That's exactly what you'll think when you try this deodorant for the first time. It glides on like a stick antiperspirant, but without all the nasty chemicals. It's made with a sweat-activated formula with a time release effect for long lasting protection against odor and wetness with a clean, crisp scent. Natural active ingredients, including a small, non-irritating dose of baking soda, absorb instantly and condition skin at the same time. Sweat-activated formula Time release effect provides lasting protection Clean crisp scent How To Use Squeeze enough for 3 small dollops to appear. Swipe on just like a stick deodorant. Hints: A little goes a long way. Squeeze the tube very slowly, just until three small dollops appear, so you don't risk wasting product.