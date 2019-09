Solid & Striped

The Violet

$178.00 $106.00

Buy Now Review It

At Solid & Striped

PULL ON, BANDEAU TOP. HIGH WAISTED, FULL COVERAGE BOTTOM. MADE IN MOROCCO. MODELED IN SIZE S. MODEL MEASUREMENTS: HEIGHT 5'10", WAIST 24, BUST 32, HIPS 35 SHELL: 80% POLYAMIDE, 20% ELASTHANE. LINING: 85% POLYAMIDE, 15% ELASTHANE. CARE INSTRUCTIONS: HAND WASH IN COLD WATER, DO NOT TUMBLE DRY.