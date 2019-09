Realisation Par

The Venus Dress

£205.00

Buy Now Review It

At Realisation Par

Bustier waisted mini dress 80’s style capped sleeves with adjustable string to be worn on, or off the shoulder Fitted bodice with a-line skirt Adjustable tie-strings on shoulder sleeves Cupped bust with pleat detail Adjustable tie front across bust Fully lined Invisible zipper at rear Original “Pleasures” Ivory and red floral print designed by Réalisation