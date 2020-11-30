Selkie

The Venus Dream Girl Dress

$199.00

Buy Now Review It

At Selkie

Pre- Order will ship between December 25th and January 10th Featuring an open empire waist, folded puff cap sleeves, a bow tie exposed keyhole back, and midi length with a giant ruffle. Adorned with the new Venus print, which was invoked by memories of museum visits. At the Musée D’Orsay, I was especially moved by Bouguereau’s rendition of the birth of Venus. Today, that painting represents so much nostalgia that it’s a great way to bring that feeling and the beauty of Venus into my latest collection. More than that, the painting brings, too, the gorgeous feelings of a museum: The hustle and bustle of the entrance, tickets, lockers, peeling off of coats, then the hush of rooms and galleries; soaking up the art, surrounded by quiet groups; whispering kids on school trips, a tour guide describing themes to small gatherings, wood floors creaking under shoes; that moment you see a piece that speaks to you - staring hard, and feeling a sudden burst of creativity, something intangible to take home. Afterward, a little sandwich, cakes in parchment paper, and maybe a spritzer in the restaurant where light floods the room and people chatter, legs tired from hours wandering through the exhibitions. Exit through the gift shop to find a little book, a pencil, any pocketful of inspiration beckoning you, and perhaps a masterpiece captured on a postcard, a memory of your inspiring moment. I can’t wait for those days again... Covid, in a strange way, has illuminated the simple pleasures of life we took for granted. 100% poly organza. Dry clean. Fully Lined This is oversized!