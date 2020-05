Sézane

The Venice

$140.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sézane

Feminine seduction with a tomboy kick. 100% organic cotton jean for women who feel French at heart. Choose your usual size. If you are between two sizes choose the smaller one. Discover our SIZE GUIDE - High-waisted trousers - Wide legs - Patch pocket at the front - Fastened with a zip, and button on the waistband - Length: 79 cm / 31 in (for a size 36)