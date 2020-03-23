Phaidon

The Vegetarian Silver Spoon: Classic And Contemporary Italian Recipes

£35.00 £26.25

Buy Now Review It

The latest title to join Phaidon's Silver Spoon library features more than 200 recipes for Italian vegetarian dishes, with a particular emphasis on healthy meat-free options for appetizers, main dishes, salads, sides, and desserts. Recipes range from classic dishes that are traditionally vegetarian to contemporary dishes that introduce ingredients borrowed from outside Italy's culinary culture. The book is easy to navigate, thanks to its recipe icons, while gorgeous specially commissioned photographs bring its delicious dishes to life.