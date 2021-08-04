Savor

The Vault, Slate

$52.95

Buy Now Review It

At Maisonette

Keep desk, office, and home organized with Savor's all-in-one storage system for important files, documents, and objects. Drawers, files, and labels provide a go-to convenient home for those key items you need to keep track of from passports to greeting cards, office supplies to travel keepsakes, keys to gift tags but don't want cluttering the house. The Vault offers one place to organize and then find essential items. About Savor: Savor believes the difference is in the details. They have thought of everything, so that preserving and sharing your family memories is the easy and elegant experience it should be.