The Kylie Cosmetics limited edition Valentine Palette is your secret weapon to create the perfect Kylie look. Each Palette comes with 12 pressed powders that can be used together to recreate Kylies favorite looks or customize your own.Contains:1 pressed powder palette (net weight 12 X 1.65 grams / 12 X 0.06 oz) |||The Valentine Palettecontains the following shades:Heartthrob (metallic sparkling champagne)Princess (matte soft beige)Blush (metallic golden peach)Pink Problems (matte dusty rose)Princess (matte soft beige)Be Mine (metallic vibrant peach)February (matte pink sorbet)Romance (metallic pink ice)Kandy Heart (matte bright watermelon)Kinda Classy (metallic honey)First Date (matte true strawberry)Love Bug (metallic violet cranberry)Admirer (satin warm brown with violet glitter)*Please note- Kandy Heart & First Date are pressed powder pigments.