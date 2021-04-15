Everlane

The V-neck One-piece

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Designed for you—and the planet. The V-Neck One-Piece features a flattering V neckline, minimal topstitching, a built-in shelf bra, removable pads, and wide straps for an easy fit. Plus, it’s made of fully lined Italian fabric with technical quick-drying and fade-resistant properties, which makes it comfortable and versatile enough for every summer activity. We fit-tested our suits on 112 different women to ensure that each one feels comfortable, looks flattering, and stays put—no matter how you move.